Remote-controlled gates improve safety at Cairnryan
Two remote-controlled, solar-powered gates have been installed to control the speed and flow of HGVs boarding P&O Ferries at Cairnryan.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 10:29 am
The SentriGates, provided by Hardstaff Barriers, safely control the vehicles waiting to use the weighbridge.
The gates are operated by a key-fob, allowing ferry terminal staff to open and close them from up to 150 metres away.
G4S Secure Solutions UK, which manages security at the port, says the working environment has become noticeably safer.
Area supervisor Steve Murrell said: “The barriers have become a very useful tool to control the speed and flow of HGVs.
"This has allowed us to create a safer working environment for our operatives to complete their duties.”