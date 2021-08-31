Remote-controlled gates improve safety at Cairnryan

The gates can be operated from up to 150 metres away

The SentriGates, provided by Hardstaff Barriers, safely control the vehicles waiting to use the weighbridge.

The gates are operated by a key-fob, allowing ferry terminal staff to open and close them from up to 150 metres away.

G4S Secure Solutions UK, which manages security at the port, says the working environment has become noticeably safer.

Area supervisor Steve Murrell said: “The barriers have become a very useful tool to control the speed and flow of HGVs.