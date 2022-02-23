Redevelopment of George Hotel seems back to square one

Dumfries and Galloway Council is now looking into proposed uses for the George Hotel after a developer backed out

Earlier this month South Scotland list MSP Emma Harper called for immediate progress on the regeneration of the a category-B listed building.

However, Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Economy and Resources Committee last week received a report which revealed any progress up to now has been for naught.

The update on the former George Hotel is part of the section covering progress made on the reshaping Stranraer and the West scheme.

A council spokesperson said: “A strategic developer has carried out a feasibility study on the former hotel and concluded that they could not utilise the building for any of their proposed used for various reasons.

“Therefore, our council is currently looking at alternative end uses for the former George Hotel, within the context of relevant national and local policy, local regeneration needs, and funding opportunities.

“As a result, an initial Preferred Way Forward has now been scoped out but will need further development.

"This suggests the creation of a visitor attraction through the establishment of a cultural centre – having assessed all options this could comprise of a community arts hub; retail space; office accommodation; or visitor/ bunkhouse accommodation.”

In October 2019, the council prepared and submitted a detailed Stage 2 funding bid to the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) requesting £1,349,488 for the Whithorn Sustainable Tourism and Community Hub project to refurbish the ‘New Town Hall’ to provide a community learning hub and bunkhouse

As part of that bid, an indication was given that the council would provide co-funding for the project of up to £150,000 to enable infrastructure improvements to be made to the Whithorn Way itself, so that the economic benefits of the project could be fully realised.