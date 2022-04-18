Recruitment campaign to address urgent need for more childminders In Dumfries and Galloway

There is an urgent need for more high-quality, flexible childcare in many parts of Dumfries and Galloway

Dumfries and Galloway is one of ten areas identified as having an urgent need for more high-quality, flexible childcare, specifically in John’s Town of Dalry, Kelloholm, New Galloway, Whithorn, Wigtown, Sanquhar and Stranraer.

The Scottish Rural Childminding Partnership pilot is led by the Scottish Childminding Association (SCMA) with £170,000 partnership funding from South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

It aims to support economic and community development through the creation of more than 100 new professional childminding jobs and up to 900 childcare spaces.

Those who apply and are accepted on to the pilot will be supported by a dedicated member of the SCMA team, from induction training and support through the registration process to establishing their new business.

On completion of registration with the Care Inspectorate and HMRC, the new childminder will receive a £750 start-up grant to help cover any costs associated with setting up their new business from home.

They will also receive a unique package of childminding-specific training courses.

No previous childcare experience is required to become a childminder but applicants do need to be passionate about working with children.

SOSE chief executive Jane Morrison-Ross said: “Organisations in our towns and villages across the south of Scotland rely on parents and carers being able to source local, high-quality childcare provision.

"This innovative pilot will provide a valuable opportunity for people from a range of backgrounds to re-train mid-career.

"The new childminders will learn additional skills, with the advantage of a package of support in place to help start up their own new childminding business within their local community.

"This is a great example of an opportunity for entrepreneurs delivering real value for people and communities.”