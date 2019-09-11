Record high street closures in 2019: these are the major shops that have closed or are under threat

2,870 stores on Britain's top 500 high streets have closed down in the first half of the year, according to research by PwC and the Local Data Company. However, a total of 1634 stores opened in the same period, meaning the net closure was 1,234. This is an increase from the 1,123 from last year and the highest number since the survey began in 2010. Fashion retailers saw the biggest decline in the period, driven by administrations and CVAs. Competition from online retailers has made it difficult for traditional retailers to survive and pay the overheads of a brick and mortar store. Here are some of the retail names that have gone from many high streets, or could be going soon.

1. Karen Millen Karen Millen and subsidiary Coast sold online operations to Boohoo in August, and stores and concessions ceased trading as the business moved completely online.

2. Patisserie Valerie One of the more well-known casualties so far in 2019, the cafe chain went into administration in January. 71 stores and all concessions were closed immediately, but 122 stores remain open.

3. Debenhams One of the largest and best-known brands on the high street went into pre-pack administration in April. The brand will continue but few stores are expected to be on the high street.

4. Arcadia group stores Philip Green's Arcadia group was saved by a rescue deal, however 48 shops will still close. Shops earmarked for closure include Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Topshop, Topman, Wallis and Evans.

