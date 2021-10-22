QMS dispels myths on global warming

UK cows and sheep account for only 5.7 per cent of net UK emissions according to Quality Meat Scotland

The move is being spearheaded by Quality Meat Scotland who have produced an extensive ‘toolkit’ that provides valuable information to counter any fake and false claims.

It comes just before the crucial COP26 summit in Glasgow where world leaders will discuss climate change issues and formulate a plan to halt global warming.

QMS together with Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board and Cig Cymru have collated a pack of materials to help positively manage the reputation of red meat and form a common fact-based narrative for the industry.

The initiative has the support of Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson, himself a former farmer.

He said: “There is so much information out there at the moment surrounding the agricultural industry and global warming that is totally misleading.

“I think it is important that everything is carefully fact-checked before it is put out into the public domain in order that people can make their own minds up.

“We need to see proper scientific research in order to gain an informed debate around climate change, not myths and false facts.

“The farming sector has made and, indeed, will continue to make changes to its practices in order to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

“This is something that should be applauded and hopefully other sectors will follow this example in the coming months ahead.”

Claims that farming is one of the largest contributors towards greenhouse gases is hotly disputed by QMS.

It claims UK cows and sheep account for only 5.7 per cent of net UK emissions – and that figure is constantly reducing.

Almost all water used to produce UK beef and lamb is rainwater, and more than 90 per cent are fed on grass, silage and the by-produce, brewers’ grain meaning the Scottish Farming industry is not driving global soya production.