Public inquiry to be held over power lines upgrade

SPEN wishes to upgrade the overhead power lines

Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) is seeking to replace 27 miles of overhead power lines.

In April councillors in Dumfries and Galloway made its opposition, and the Scottish Government will make a final decision.

Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, wrote to Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson to confirm he’ll hold a public inquiry.

Mr Carson said: I believe this is the appropriate step given the unprecedented opposition to the proposal.

“Undergrounding power cables should really be the only option especially in light of the outstanding landscape involved.”