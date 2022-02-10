£44m boost for local businesses from construction of South Kyle Wind Farm

The site is located between Dalmellington, New Cumnock and Carsphairn

Construction of the 50 turbines between Dalmellington, New Cumnock and Carsphairn has reached the halfway point, having commenced in late 2020. It is due for completion early next year.

Analysis by Biggar Economics found: spending across Scotland amounted to £93.4m including £44m awarded to businesses with presence in Ayrshire/Dumfries and Galloway; 720 jobs were supported across Scotland including 270 in the south west.