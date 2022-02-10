£44m boost for local businesses from construction of South Kyle Wind Farm
The development and construction of Vattenfall’s South Kyle Wind Farm has seen an estimated £44m-worth of business awarded to local companies.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 3:35 pm
Construction of the 50 turbines between Dalmellington, New Cumnock and Carsphairn has reached the halfway point, having commenced in late 2020. It is due for completion early next year.
Analysis by Biggar Economics found: spending across Scotland amounted to £93.4m including £44m awarded to businesses with presence in Ayrshire/Dumfries and Galloway; 720 jobs were supported across Scotland including 270 in the south west.
Frank Elsworth, Vattenfall’s head of UK Onshore Development, said: “Vattenfall has proved that by working collaboratively with our suppliers and local communities, our projects are able to deliver a huge boost to local economies.”