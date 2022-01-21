Prime location in the heart of Castle Douglas

The property occupies a prime town central location within Castle Douglas

No’ 3 Queen Street is conveniently located within a short walking distance to town centre amenities and both primary and secondary schools.

The property is of traditional construction set over three floors (attic space partly converted) which has been very well maintained within the current ownership, with modern bright décor throughout.

The property originally offered two bedroom accommodation, but within the current ownership a first floor sitting room has been created affording views across the local park with a spiral staircase leading to a double bedroom created within the attic space.

A first floor sitting room has been created with a spiral staircase

On the ground floor can be found the front door porch leading to the central hallway with stairs off to the first floor.

There is a snug with an inset electric fire, bathroom with corner shower cubicle, and a kitchen with a range of floor and wall units and appliances.

The first floor has a split level upper landing, with a cloakroom, a single bedroom which is currently utilised as an office, and the sitting room which has a feature fireplace and could be reverted back to a double bedroom.

The double bedroom in the attic space has velux type windows and storage within the eves.

Accesible from the kitchen to the rear of the property is a small drying area.

The property presents an ideal opportunity for the first time buyer or those seeking to buy to let, either on a long-term basis or holiday accommodation.

Local services are conveniently located within Castle Douglas which offers all essential services with a comprehensive range of leisure facilities, a modern health service, wide range of professional services as well as two national supermarkets.

The high street is renowned for its niche retailing with a wide range of traditional shops and craft outlets.

No’ 3 Queen Street is on the market for offers over £130,000 from Threave Rural.