Premium placement for hospitality students

Students working in housekeeping during their placement at Laggan

Laggan, near Gatehouse of Fleet, welcomed the students and provided them with real-world experience to complement their studies.

While on placement, the students worked in housekeeping, front of house, kitchen, and wedding services roles, in order to gain as much experience as possible in the types of jobs they hope to gain after graduation.

All students on the placement programme are currently studying towards Level 5 or 6 in hospitality and their work experience counts towards their qualifications.

The placement were organised by chef lecturer Carole McShane.

She said: “I am delighted that our students were given the opportunity to learn such valuable skills during this excellent placement programme.

“Laggan is a wonderful venue that routinely creates wonderful guest experiences and has created a professional, supportive, and encouraging working environment.

“By working together, I’m confident that Laggan and Dumfries and Galloway College can train many skilled hospitality professionals for years to come.”

Laggan managing director Duncan McConachie, added: “All the students we worked with are a credit to the college and I’m delighted to say that I would have offered each of them a job with us.

“They were professional, interested, and, most importantly, were excellent communicators.