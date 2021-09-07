Potter offers piece prompted by Euro 2020 racism to raise money for the relief of food poverty

Hannah McAndrew shows off her ‘This is England’ charger. Pic: Image credit: Shannon Tofts

The large (48cm diameter) slipware charger is now being offered in a prize draw for FareShare, the charity championed by England forward Marcus Rashford.

The illustration of the three lions, combine a nod to the England team crest, with influences derived from the immense and intricate chargers by Thomas Toft in the 17th Century.

The title of the piece, 'This is England' is borrowed from the dialogue performance by Stormzy, Dave, and Ian Wright during the TV coverage of the tournament.

The 13 sections represent the 13 countries other than England that members of the squad could have played for.

Hannah is not a football fan, but was taken by the conduct of the English team during the tournament.

She said: “They have taken a very clear and united stand against racism both on and off the field.

"Football teams have huge influence with their supporters, so using their position to send out this powerful message of tolerance and inclusion tcan only be a good thing.”