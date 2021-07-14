Portpatrick Hotel is bouncing back after avoiding permanent closure

Portpatrick Hotel was saved from the risk of permanent closure

The latest Scottish Government guidance allows for weddings with up to 200 guests from Monday meaning the hotel is now in a position to re-establish its reputation as one of area’s foremost venues.

It was rescued from the risk of permanent closure in 2020 following the collapse of Specialist Leisure Group, the then owner of the Shearings brand.

Since reopening last month, the hotel, which is part of the newly formed Coast & Country Hotel Collection, has enjoyed a period of busy trade.

General manager Konrad Parulski said: “While the extension of social distancing measures does continue to restrict part of our business, we’re very much focusing on the positives and we’re delighted to be able to bring weddings back to our wonderful venue.

“We’ve established a 30-guest package with more restricted numbers in mind, but with the ability to supplement this with additional guests if the couple choose to.

"We’re just very excited to be able to welcome weddings again and want to offer both flexibility and affordability in what’s been a difficult year.”

The 2021 wedding package, which costs £2,021, will allow for 30 guests to enjoy a four-course, sit-down wedding breakfast and a glass of prosecco per person, plus an overnight stay for the bride and groom.

Furthermore, the offer includes table linen, napkins, place cards, a table plan and menu cards, a cake stand and knife hire.

Mr Parulski said: “One of the benefits of Portpatrick Hotel having only recently reopened is that despite recent enquiries, our calendar for weddings still has some availability.

"This means couples who are quick to get in touch will almost have a choice of dates, which run up until the end of the year as part of the offer, and as the easing continues will soon be able to enjoy a wedding without restrictions.