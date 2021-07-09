Partnership will focus support for the south of Scotland

South of Scotland Enterprise chief executive Jane Morrison-Ross

The new partnership will see SOSE provide funding of £75,000 for a one-year period to enable Interface to inspire greater numbers of businesses and communities in the south of Scotland of the benefits and opportunities from working with the knowledge and expertise of Scotland’s Universities and Colleges.

The arrangement will also support more businesses and communities to become innovation active, improve their resilience and competitiveness and drive recovery from Covid-19.

A particular area of focus of the new partnership will be enabling the longer-term ambitions of the region including achieving Net Zero.

Interface works with businesses of all sizes, in all sectors, to match them to Scotland’s world-leading academic expertise to help them grow.

With connections into all Scottish universities, research institutes and colleges, Interface has an established and efficient processes that will save businesses and organisations time and money in finding and accessing academic expertise, research, technologies, specialist facilities and funding.

SOSE chief executive, Jane Morrison-Ross, said: “There are already a number of excellent examples of Interface working successfully with a variety of south of Scotland businesses and organisations and I am delighted this work can expand further thanks to this new partnership.

“SOSE’s vision is to establish the south of Scotland as a centre of opportunity, innovation and growth, and our new agreement with Interface is another step towards realising this goal.”

Interface director Dr Siobhán Jordan: “We welcome the investment from SOSE and look forward to further enhancing relationships which ensure that Interface foster valuable connections across the region.