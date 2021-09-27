Partnership plans between the Biosphere and SSDA will boost local ‘green recovery’

With Scotland’s green recovery a critical priority for the tourism, hospitality and leisure sectors, both organisations will boost local businesses by helping them connect with each other and with the worldwide visitor market.

SSDA chief executive Ross McAuley was awarded their Proud Supporter certificate by Melanie Allen, vice-chairwoman of the Biosphere’s Partnership Board, a charity made up from communities, businesses, organisations and agencies that have an interest in the region.

Galloway and Southern Ayrshire was awarded the global designation of ‘UNESCO Biosphere’ in 2012 in recognition of its unique natural and cultural heritage, and for its potential as a focal point for learning and research.

The Biosphere designation brings no new rules or regulations but rather encourages us to work together to create a better future for people and nature.

Since the Biosphere’s Proud Supporter scheme was established more than 360 individuals, businesses, organisations and community groups have signed up to its charter of six principles covering sustainability, environmental awareness, and the ethos of ‘support local’.

Many of the Biosphere’s Proud Supporters are local household names in eco- and agritourism, while several have gone on to achieve the Biosphere Certification Mark, which recognises their contribution to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Marie McNulty, the Biosphere’s business development lead officer, said: “This is a challenging time for tourism, but collaboration between partners with passion and vision for the region will create exciting opportunities for building back better.

"We are delighted that the SSDA have signed up as Proud Supporters and that they will continue to promote Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere as a place of inspiration, innovation, and as a world-class destination for sustainable tourism.”