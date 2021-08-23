Parliamentarians welcome Stranraer jobs boost

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson with Ascensos CEO and co-founder John Devlin

Last week the Motherwell-based company’s CEO and founder John Devlin announced the opening of a new ‘Local’ hub in South Strand Street.

It will be operational from next month as part of a £1m investment, and is expected to create 100 jobs over the next three months, with most staff working from home.

This will be the first of six local hubs created, as the shift towards working from home has opened up more diverse locations for the outsourcing firm whose clients include B&Q, KFC and Peloton.

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson said: “This is truly wonderful news and a much-need boost for the town of Stranraer and its surrounding area.

“The creation of 100 new jobs and £1 million of investment by Ascensos is of significant importance to everyone.

“The fact it will bring high quality digital jobs is something I have been striving to see as it will hopefully convince many young people there is a bright future in this area now.

“I am delighted John Devlin has used his local knowledge of Galloway to invest in this area and I am sure it will be rewarded in time by building a solid base for his business.

“I thank him for his commitment and vision to see potential in small towns like Stranraer as well as the rural communities. Hopefully this will just be the beginning for a bright future for the area.”

Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack added: "I'm pleased the company value the quality of the potential workforce in Stranraer and the opportunities for businesses successfully operating from remoter locations with clear life-style and environmental attractions.

"Ascensos represents some very well-known brands whose customers will no doubt value the warm friendly voices and nature of many people in Wigtownshire.