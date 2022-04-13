Overnight deliveries ahead of turbines being installed at South Kyle Wind Farm

Turbine blades similar to these will be getting delivered to South Kyle Wind Farm

Wind turbine blades, towers and nacelles will be heading to the development from Port of Ayr and Glasgow’s King George V’s Docks, with the first of South Kyle’s 50 turbines due to be installed and generating electricity later this summer.

Due to their size (the turbine blades measure 64m long), the components will be transported as abnormal loads, in convoy and under police escort with the delivery programme expected to last around five months.

To minimise disruption to other road users, deliveries are scheduled to take place overnight during an 11pm-4am window.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Affected routes include –

From Port of Ayr - Whitletts Road to the A77 via Holmston Road Roundabout and then the A713 from Bankfield Roundabout through Hollybush, Patna and Dalmellington to the South Kyle Wind Farm entrance.

From Glasgow KGV Docks – M8 eastbound to M77 and A77 to Bankfield Roundabout through Hollybush, Patna and Dalmellington to the South Kyle Wind Farm entrance.

Additional signage is being installed along the route, and other road users can sign up for text and email updates.

South Kyle Wind Farm’s project director Paul Nickless said: “South Kyle Wind Farm is one of Vattenfall’s largest onshore projects in the UK, and after 18 months of civil and electrical engineering, we are looking forward to welcoming the first blades, towers and nacelles to the site where the turbines will be assembled, installed and energised.

“Extensive planning and preparation has gone into the turbine delivery plan, but we appreciate that for other road users there may be some delays.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause and urge anyone planning on using the A713 between Dalmellington and Ayr overnight during this spring and summer to sign up for updates.”