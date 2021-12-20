Opportunity to take over the running of cafe at Kirkcudbright Galleries

Kirkcudbright Galleries is open all year and it attracts around 40,000 visits per year

Anne Ramsbottom, Museums Curator West, said: “Sue and the team have done an amazing job of creating a wonderful café since opening in 2018, but with this comes an exciting opportunity for a new tenant to step in.

"We are looking for someone who can maintain the excellence that our visitors have come to expect and perhaps bring their own little sparkle too!”

The café is situated on the first floor overlooking the Kirkcudbright Parish Church grounds.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne said: “The intention is to offer a range of hot and cold beverages, home-baked cakes and a varied lunchtime menu.

“Serious enquiries may be put in contact with the current tenants for further information.

“As well as visits from locals and tourists to see the exhibitions and visit the shop, it is expected that the gallery will host a number of regular user group meetings ranging in numbers from five to up to 30. These may include lunch and refreshments.

"There should be additional opportunities to cater for one-off events such as council staff team meetings, small conferences, special events to accompany the exhibition programme and corporate hospitality events.”