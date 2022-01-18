Opening hours of Stranraer ticket office set to be cut

ScotRail is planning to cut the opening hours of 120 ticket offices, including Stranraer

The hours would change from 9.30am-7pm (Mon-Sun) to 10-11.30am (Mon-Thur), 10am-3pm (Fri), 10-11.45am (Sat) and 9.30-11.15am (Sun).

ScotRail said: “It is important to note the data used for the review was from 2019 and represents a period not impacted by the pandemic.”

A consultation is taking place until February 2, for more information visit www.scotrail.co.uk/scotrail-ticket-office-consultation

South Scotland list MSP Colin Smyth said: “Once again rail passengers are being left with a second-rate service.

“Routes are being slashed, fares are being hiked and now ticket desks are being shut.