Opening hours of Stranraer ticket office set to be cut

ScotRail has announced plans to cut the opening hours of the ticket office at Stranraer station.

Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 11:10 am
ScotRail is planning to cut the opening hours of 120 ticket offices, including Stranraer

The hours would change from 9.30am-7pm (Mon-Sun) to 10-11.30am (Mon-Thur), 10am-3pm (Fri), 10-11.45am (Sat) and 9.30-11.15am (Sun).

ScotRail said: “It is important to note the data used for the review was from 2019 and represents a period not impacted by the pandemic.”

A consultation is taking place until February 2, for more information visit www.scotrail.co.uk/scotrail-ticket-office-consultation

South Scotland list MSP Colin Smyth said: “Once again rail passengers are being left with a second-rate service.

“Routes are being slashed, fares are being hiked and now ticket desks are being shut.

“These cuts will hit passengers, threaten jobs and undermine station safety”.

