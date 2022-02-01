No EIA needed for holiday park expansion plans

The owner of Three Lochs Holiday Park have been told an environment impact assessment will not be required as it seeks to expand the site.

Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 2:36 pm
Three Lochs Holiday Park is looking to expand © Copyright Billy McCrorie and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence

Legacy Resorts Ltd made a screening opinion request to Dumfries and Galloway Council having submitted as application for a change of use for land to the south of the holiday park to the west of Loch Herron.

The developed land would provide 27 bases for static caravans, associated parking, decking, storage, and a loop access road. There would also be a service compound and a water treatment compound.

Robert Duncan, the council’s team leader for major applications, told Legacy Resorts: “It is the view of the council as planning authority that the proposed development is unlikely to have significant impacts on the environment and will therefore not require EIA.”

