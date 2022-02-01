No EIA needed for holiday park expansion plans

Three Lochs Holiday Park is looking to expand © Copyright Billy McCrorie and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence

Legacy Resorts Ltd made a screening opinion request to Dumfries and Galloway Council having submitted as application for a change of use for land to the south of the holiday park to the west of Loch Herron.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developed land would provide 27 bases for static caravans, associated parking, decking, storage, and a loop access road. There would also be a service compound and a water treatment compound.