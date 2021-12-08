Newly elected chairwoman will lead Biosphere into its second decade

Melanie Allen

This followed Dr Joan Mitchell standing down at the AGM after 10 years ’ service with a heartfelt speech that encouraged the whole Biosphere team to be “confident, ambitious and generous” in their partnerships and future plans.

Melanie has more than two decades of experience in strategy, governance and stakeholder engagement having worked in private and third sector organisations in addition to running her own business, Nithbank Country Estate at Tho rnhill.

A s well as having served as vice-c hair of the B iosphere’s Partnership Board Melanie sits on the board of the South of Scotland Destination Alliance and is company secretary for the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers.

Melanie has taken Nithbank Country Estate on a journey to become a multi-award winning rural business that champions community connections and the Biosphere ethos of celebrating landscape and culture.

In her first speech in the chair Melanie spoke of her goals for the organisation to be bold and creative in sharing its stories and in seizing opportunities to put the Biosphere and the south of Scotland on the global map.

She said: “It is so empowering to be part of a network of likeminded people who inspire every day with stories about their connection to our world class environment.