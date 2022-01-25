New partnership to support enterprising communities in the south of Scotland

Programmes are delivered by the Social Enterprise Academy in partnership with South of Scotland Enterprise

This collaboration between the Social Enterprise Academy (SEA) and South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) will bring 100 people from the south of Scotland together, to share experiences with other community leaders and expand their social capital.

Learners can expect sessions which use activities, case studies and conversation to create an interactive learning experience.

Delivering the programmes are experienced leaders of rural social enterprises themselves so understand the challenges facing participants.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications are open to leaders of community organisations and social enterprises based in the south of Scotland.

David Bryan, head of sustainable business at SEA, said: “For the first time, there is an opportunity for community leaders to connect and learn from each other across the south of Scotland.

"The Academy saw how powerful this approach has been in the Highlands & Islands, and we’re excited to be able to bring together enterprising community leaders in the south of Scotland.”

Kirsten Logue, community development specialist at SOSE, explained: “We have been working closely with SEA to carefully develop this empowering programme for leaders of community organisations and social enterprises in the south of Scotland.

"This really is a fantastic opportunity to develop your skills, leadership qualities as well as meet, and learn from others for the benefit of their group or organisation.

"Participants will also have the opportunity to gain a fully funded, optional accreditation at ILM Level 5 Award in Leadership.”

Jane Morrison-Ross, chief executive of SOSE added: “The modules are all virtual, and you will come away from the programme with refreshed leadership skills, knowledge around governance, and good practice.