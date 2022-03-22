New Natural Capital team to help drive just and fair economy in south of Scotland

The new team will ensure the south’s natural assets are deployed to maximise the economic success and wellbeing of the region

SOSE’s new Natural Capital team will help to ensure natural assets drive the wellbeing economy, in line with the vision of the South of Scotland Regional Economic Strategy.

Natural capital considers the natural environment as an asset providing a wide range of essential services to communities and the economy.

It delivers such things as healthy food and renewable energy, flood protection and forestry resources, carbon storage, cultural landscapes that support creative and tourism industries and habitats for plants and animals.

The new team will look to harness and enhance the contribution that the south of Scotland’s natural capital makes, by forging new partnerships and influencing both local and national strategies and projects.

By working with the expertise in business and community development in SOSE, the team will help showcase innovative practises and celebrate SOSE’s commitment in rebuilding natural capital to deliver a just and fair economy.

Jayne Ashley, head of Natural Capital, said: “We need to harness and enhance our region’s wealth of natural capital with the creativity and innovation of our businesses and communities in order to deliver nature-based solutions.