New lease of life for Shambellie House following transfer of ownership

Shambellie House Trust has now received the keys to the property

In addition, it is also providing funds from both the culture and regeneration budgets to carry out repairs to the house and lodge.

Jenny Gilruth MSP, Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, said: “The plans provided by the Trust are exciting: there is the potential for tremendous benefit to the local and regional communities economically, culturally and educationally. I wish them every success.”

The Trust had an initial scheme which would have created accommodation on site and a small extension to the house.

However, following a review of the impact of Covid on the potential funding the trustees decided to limit the first phase of works to some alterations to provide toilets on the main floor and repairs to both the house and lodge.”

It is planned to start to deliver a range of courses in January delivered by local artists, makers, photographers and practitioners many using the environment, culture, and history of this region as their inspiration.

South Scotland list MSP Colin Smyth praised the hard work of the Trust in achieving ownership of the property.

He said: “The Trust has worked tirelessly to ensure Shambellie House’s future, and everyone involved should be very proud of themselves.