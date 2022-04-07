New boss takes over at Dumfries and Galloway Council

Dawn Roberts is the new chief exec at Dumfries and Galloway Council

Ms Roberts takes over from former chief executive Gavin Stevenson who has retired from his post after 12 years

Dawn Roberts has extensive local government leadership experience having worked in local government for over 25 years. She is joining Dumfries and Galloway from Cumbria County Council where she is currently Executive Director for Corporate, Customer and Community Services and has also been fulfilling additional responsibilities as acting Deputy Chief Executive in recent months.

Commenting on her appointment, she said: "I am delighted to have been offered this fantastic opportunity and am really looking forward to working with members, staff and all stakeholders in my new role.

"Dumfries and Galloway Council has a strong track record in delivering services to the people of the area and this was recognised through the recent CoSLA award for its work to strengthen community resilience through the pandemic.

“This is clearly an ambitious council for Dumfries and Galloway as a place and for the people it serves and I look forward to the challenges and opportunities which lie ahead."