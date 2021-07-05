Lucky 13 in Glenkelns and District receive grant awards

Mossdale Village Hall received the largest grant for building improvements

Awards ranged from the smallest of £658 to Springholm Playgroup towards bee-friendly planters and gardening equipment, to the largest of £25,000 to Mossdale Village Hall for building improvements.

Mossdale Village Hall chairman Martin Drysdale said: “As the only community facility our hall is vital and this grant enables the penultimate step in our planned improvement programme.

"The award will help us improve our sustainability by reducing our running costs and making the hall more comfortable and attractive.

"The energy efficiency report obtained previously has enabled us to confidently choose air source heat pumps and now look forward to completing the final phase of improvements.”

Other successful projects were :

£4,000 for the Galloway Fisheries Trust towards the first phase of a River Urr Climate Resilience project;

£6,300 to Balmaclellan Village Hall to replace corroded downpipes and gutterings, repair render and paint the outside;

£7,800 to Moniaive Initiative towards a part-time volunteer and retail coordinator at The Hive;

£13,320 to Glencairn Memorial Institute to fund damp and electrical inspections, and related emergency remedial work;

£16,804 to Moniaive Playcare towards extending the premises;

£9,136 to Glencairn Land and Woods Trust to fund a part-time development officer

£1,750 to Catstrand Singers to adapt to new circumstances;

£13,000 to Stewartry Rugby Football Club towards an extension to the gym facility;

£4,867 to Loch Ken Trust to contract administrative support for a community engagement and planning exercise, enabling production of 10-year action plan;

£5,000 to Corsock and Kirkpatrick Durham Community Council towards installing two vehicle activated speed signs on the A712 in Corsock;