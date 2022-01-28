Long-established Castle Douglas business premises with two-bedroomed apartment up for sale

The workshop has been used by a cabinet maker for 40 years

209 King Street has been in the current ownership of Pollock Cabinet Maker for the last 40 years who utilised the workshop for their business.

Most of the wooden internal fixtures and fittings within the apartment have been bespoke made, including the kitchen.

This mews style property is accessed through a shared courtyard off the main high street of Castle Douglas, with another dedicated access to the rear.

The open plan living room and kitchen

During the 1940s 209 King Street was a bakery, with the loft door to the front, still in place.

The apartment is located on the first floor with the workshop below.

The workshop, which benefits from electricity laid in and a wood burning stove, can be accessed from the front through the shared courtyard or via its own dedicated access to the rear.

At present the floor area is sub-divided into garage space and former workshop, however, could lend itself to many different configurations, or indeed could have some development potential for change of use.

The King Street premises are up for sale

Upstairs provides comfortable two-bedroom accommodation.

The front entrance staircase leads to an open plan living room and kitchen.

This cosy living space has a gas fire and built-in cupboard with a bespoke built kitchenette to the rear, w hich benefits from floor and wall units, a gas cooker, washing machine and a sink and drainer.

The central hallway has a reading area or office space, storage cupboard and velux type window

There is also a bathroom with enclosed shower cubicle, a single bedroom and a double bedroom.

The property presents a fantastic opportunity for the first-time buyer, those wishing to buy to let or indeed with the inclusion of the workshop, a variety of business use.

209 King Street is on the market for offers over £120,000 from Threave Rural.