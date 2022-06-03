Living by the sea is top of the list for Dumfries and Galloway house-hunters

House-hunters rank coastal property as their number one priority

In Dumfries & Galloway the desire to live by the sea is the attribute above all others specified by potential buyers, with 79 per cent describing a coastal property as their number one priority.

David Corrie, head of residential sales for Galbraith said: “It’s no surprise that proximity to the coast is top of the list, as our beaches are utterly beautiful without the crowds you often find in other parts of the UK.

"Rockliffe, Sandyhills, Monreith, Brighouse Bay and Carrick Bay are among several of the absolutely stunning coastlines with beautiful views and numerous paths for walking and cycling, as well as offering opportunities for sailing and a wide range of water sports.”

Orchardknowes in Kippford is currently on the market

In second and third place, are a good internet connection (77 per cent) and space for a home office (75 per cent), reflecting the continued trend to work from home.

Fourth on the list is an outbuilding (71 per cent) for cars and hobbies, and rounding off the top five is an area of land of up to five acres, demanded by 68 per cent of buyers.

The desire to have an annex or separate accommodation came sixth (65 per cent), but the next two attributes are dislikes rather than likes as buyers would prefer not to live too close to neighbours (62 per cent) and not on a busy road (61 per cent).

The final two property features voted for by purchasers are a garden room or conservatory (60 per cent) and a large kitchen (59 per cent).

Currently for sale through Galbraith is Orchardknowes in Kippford for offers over £850,000

Overlooking the Urr Estuary this traditional stone-built property has two reception rooms, six bedrooms, mature gardens, an outdoor swimming pool, biomass boiler with RHI payments and a separate two bedroom cottage with garage and stores.

It also features about 2.79 acres of landscaped grounds with pond and mature trees.