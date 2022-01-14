Little Knox is a not so little marvel after modernisation

Little Knox is only a short drive from Castle Douglas, sat on three acres

Little Knox is located only a short drive from Castle Douglas situated on an elevated site with open views over the surrounding farmland.

Little Knox has been immensely improved within the current ownership having been completely sympathetically refurbished and now provides a beautifully presented family home.

The improvements undertaken include: new double glazing throughout the majority of the property, new bathroom with digitally controlled underfloor heating and newly fitted kitchen with black limestone flooring.

The property has undergone major refurbishment

The kitchen / dining area is spacious and provides ample room for family and social entertaining.

The property has been re-plumbed, partially re-wired and been fully insulated from the floors to the walls and the smoke and carbon dioxide detectors have been installed to meet the new regulations to be introduced in February.

The whole modernisation is complimented with brushed chrome light switches and beautiful décor throughout. It should be noted that the fixed chandeliers are available to purchase by separate negotiation, otherwise, these will be replaced by a simple pendant fitting.

A feature of Little Knox is the grazing paddock which amounts to just under three acres, which at present is the home for the family horse.

The paddock leads to a lovely wildlife pond which attracts a variety of wildlife.

The whole property presents a beautiful family home with huge potential for smallscale agricultural or equestrian purposes.

The former traditional steading buildings, currently utilised for outside dining and entertaining, have benefitted from change of use in the past to form a dwellinghouse.

Any interested party wishing to pursue this should make their own enquiries with Dumfries and Galloway Council’s planning department.

Little Knox is currently on the market for offers over £580,000 from Threave Rural.