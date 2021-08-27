Listed building in Castle Douglas converted into apartments

The listed building in King Street is thought to date back to 1864

The building King Street, which houses a Royal Bank of Scotland on the ground floor, is thought to date back to 1864 with the six apartments having been converted to an extremely high standard from former office space.

They are currently on the market with a price range of between £85,000 to £160,000 from Threave Rural. A viewing day is being held today (Friday), but further open days may be arranged to meet demand.

In total there are four two-bedroomed apartments and two one-bedroomed apartments set over three levels.

On the ground floor is one one-bedroomed apartment, on the first floor are two two-bedroomed apartments and one one-bedroomed apartment, and on the top floor are two two-bedroomed apartments.

The upper apartments benefit from lovely views across the town, towards the surrounding countryside.

The properties are all in walk-in condition, brightly decorated throughout and offer all features for modern day living, including a range of new floor and base units, newly fitted integrated kitchen appliances and modern sanitary ware.

All the apartments have gas fired central heating with the radiators having individual thermostatic controls, the systems being operated via a wall mounted ‘Worcester Greenstar’ central heating boiler.

There is a secure intercom entry with each having a dedicated parking area to the rear of the building.

The properties would be ideally suited for the first-time buyer or those seeking a buy to let.

Castle Douglas offers all essential services with a comprehensive range of leisure facilities, a modern health service, wide range of professional services as well as two national supermarkets.

The high street is renowned for its niche retailing with a wide range of traditional shops and craft outlets, while both primary and secondary education is available within the town