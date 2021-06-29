Lidl searching for Castle Douglas site

Lidl is looking to expand

This forms part of the discounter’s ambitious plans to have 1,000 stores throughout Great Britain by the end of 2023.

Castle Douglas features in the company's annual list of key areas where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential store development.

The list is aimed at landowners and freeholders with suitable sites who are interested in exploring opportunities with Lidl

Ross Millar, Lidl’s regional director for Scotland, said: “We want to continue to reach more shoppers across Scotland and our site requirements brochure is testament of that.”