Level up with stunning views over the River Nith
Spacious three-bedroom accommodation with stunning views over the River Nith is our latest Property of the Week.
Dunkeld is situated on Glencaple Road within a short walking distance to Dumfries town centre.
This is a rather unique property with a diverse split-level layout, with most of the living accommodation offering stunning views across the River Nith and the Dock Park in Dumfries.
Dunkeld benefits from three-bedroom accommodation with a private drive and integral garage.
There are elevated tiered garden grounds to the rear, overlooking the Nith, which are mainly made up of mature shrubs with a paved patio, making this the ideal space for family and social entertaining.
The immediate area offers excellent river and countryside walks or for the cyclist, a network of cycle routes.
There are many attractions of scenic and historical interest within easy reach yet, within a distance to all town centre amenities and major road networks both north and south.
Dunkeld is of a more modern type construction set under a tiled roof.
On the ground floor the front entrance porch leads to a central hallway with a door off to the integral garage and a staircase stepping up to the first-floor accommodation and a staircase to the lower ground floor.
Also on the ground floor is an office (or potentially an extra bedroom) and a cloakroom.
On the lower ground floor can be found a dining room, a lounge with a gas fire set in a feature fireplace and patio doors leading to a paved patio, plus a kitchen with built-in electric oven, standalone fridge freezer, breakfast bar and a utility room with a door to the garden.
On the first floor is a family bathroom, two double bedrooms and a master suite complete with a balcony and an en-suite containing a shower and a shower cubicle and a former built-in sauna cubicle.
Dunkeld is on the market for offers over £300,000 from Threave Rural.
For more information visit www.threaverural.co.uk/property/dunkeld or call 01556 453453.