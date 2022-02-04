Level up with stunning views over the River Nith

Dunkeld is a unique and extremely desirable detached split-level dwelling

Dunkeld is situated on Glencaple Road within a short walking distance to Dumfries town centre.

This is a rather unique property with a diverse split-level layout, with most of the living accommodation offering stunning views across the River Nith and the Dock Park in Dumfries.

Dunkeld benefits from three-bedroom accommodation with a private drive and integral garage.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The master suite has a balcony and an en-suite with a sauna

There are elevated tiered garden grounds to the rear, overlooking the Nith, which are mainly made up of mature shrubs with a paved patio, making this the ideal space for family and social entertaining.

The immediate area offers excellent river and countryside walks or for the cyclist, a network of cycle routes.

There are many attractions of scenic and historical interest within easy reach yet, within a distance to all town centre amenities and major road networks both north and south.

Dunkeld is of a more modern type construction set under a tiled roof.

On the ground floor the front entrance porch leads to a central hallway with a door off to the integral garage and a staircase stepping up to the first-floor accommodation and a staircase to the lower ground floor.

Also on the ground floor is an office (or potentially an extra bedroom) and a cloakroom.

On the lower ground floor can be found a dining room, a lounge with a gas fire set in a feature fireplace and patio doors leading to a paved patio, plus a kitchen with built-in electric oven, standalone fridge freezer, breakfast bar and a utility room with a door to the garden.

On the first floor is a family bathroom, two double bedrooms and a master suite complete with a balcony and an en-suite containing a shower and a shower cubicle and a former built-in sauna cubicle.

Dunkeld is on the market for offers over £300,000 from Threave Rural.