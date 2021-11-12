Lavish seven bedroom property is two homes in one

The Arden Road property is split into two separate living accommodations, but could be easily combined

The Arden Road property is currently on the market for offers over £650,000 from Yopa.

This immaculately presented seven bedroom detached country property in a semi-rural location offers an ideal base for the modern family’s living and working arrangements.

It is currently configured as two distinct sets of living quarters with a four-bedroom part complete with open plan family living space incorporating a lounge area, dining/breakfast/family room with kitchen and utility room off as well as two bathrooms, boot-room and downstairs toilet.

The four-bedroom part has an open plan family living space

In the other part of the property there are three bedrooms, one downstairs, a lounge, formal dining/sitting room and kitchen, with two bathrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs.

Alternatively this substantial property could easily be reconfigured to recreate a single family home or self-contained lettable accommodation.

Outside the property has delightful well-maintained cottage gardens to one side and a generous stone chipped driveway/turning area on the other with vegetable plots, outbuildings beyond and an elevated spacious sun-deck with verandah on the edge of the property.

To the rear there is a decked terrace running the full length of the house with a large Summer house offering potential for use as a home office, workshop or studio.

The cottage garden area has a Summer house, sheds, greenhouses and decorative arches.

The spacious driveway has gated access and provides parking for multiple vehicles

The largest of the outbuildings houses a heated swimming pool with adjoining gym space including a built-in treadmill.

Property boundaries are formed by post a combination of post and wire fencing, hedge and timber fencing.

The property benefits from double glazing and oil fired central heating with 13 solar panels on the roofs to the rear.