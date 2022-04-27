Latest round of Kilgallioch funding sees focus on events and tourism

Stranraer Development Trust delivers and supports community events including the returning Oyster Festival

Twelve organisations across Wigtownshire and South Carrick received a total of £186,054.

In addition, to date 18 of the 21 eligible community councils in the fund area of operation have taken up the company’s offer of a small grant of £2,000.

As Scotland begins to emerge from the last of the recent Covid restrictions, the Kilgallioch Community Benefit Company Board was delighted to see a very strong return to funding bids from the local community events and tourism scene.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awards in this round included £1,800 to Newton Stewart and District Music Club to have Opera Bohemia perform the Magic Flute in August; £17,025 to Creetown Building Preservation Trust to cover one year’s costs of putting on a performing arts programme at the newly opened Quarrymen’s Arts Centre; and £10,000 to the Mull of Galloway Trust to support the costs of employing a manager at the community-owned lighthouse visitor attraction and accommodation.

The largest award in this round went to the Stranraer Development Trust as it received £99,451, spread over three years, to support core salary costs as it aims to support the sustainable regeneration of the town.

This award will give the organisation some stability for the next few years, which will in turn enable it to deliver and support a range of community activities and events, including the Oyster Festival which is set to return later this year.

The Stranraer Oyster Festival had three successful years in 2017-2019 which in total attracted over 40,000 people and generated approximately £3m for the local economy.

Romano Petrucci, chair of the Stranraer Development Trust said: “We are incredibly grateful – this award will make the greatest difference to the trust, the staff, and ultimately to our community.”

The fund, provided by Scottish Power Renewables from its Kilgallioch Windfarm, is distributed by Kilgallioch Community Benefit Company, with administrative support from grant-making charity Foundation Scotland.

Nick Walker, KCBC chair, said: “We’re delighted to support many new and well-loved existing community events to make a return in 2022; but equally mindful that for many community groups, 2022 will remain challenging as Covid recovery funding becomes scarcer and costs rise.

"We are committed to ensuring that the fund provides support in communities where it is needed, and we will be refreshing our funding strategy later in 2022.”