Latest awards from Kilgallioch Community Fund cause a real buzz

The old school is being transformed into a new community facility by Glentrool and Bargrennan Community Trust

A huge success story in this round has been the Glentrool and Bargrennan Community Trust which was awarded £17,017.

The Cree Valley project has raised just under £1m to renovate and revitalise the old school in their community to become a multipurpose community and visitor hub.

It will also generate income through self-catering accommodation, helping the facility to become sustainable.

Kilgallioch Community Fund has supported this project at three key stages over the last three years – when the project needed support to kickstart its feasibility plans, when the group needed to raise funds for the capital renovation, and now, funding all the furniture and fittings for the building.

Now called The Hive, it is due to open in the spring.

Trust chairwoman Meta Maltman said: “This award from the fund will enable us to open to the public.

"We are a small but determined community, and we are absolutely delighted to have been able to complete this big capital project.

"We hope it will not only help sustain our local community but bring new people in, as residents and as visitors.

"We very much look forward to opening this year and hope you will come and visit us at The Hive.”

The fund, provided by Scottish Power Renewables from its Kilgallioch Windfarm, is distributed by Kilgallioch Community Benefit Company, with administrative support from grant-making charity Foundation Scotland.

The winter round of grant making, saw awards totalling £193,675 in the open grant-making round.

In addition, the company, which is run by a team of 12 local volunteer directors, has written to all 21 established community councils in its area of operation offering a small grant of £2,000.

In recognition of the times we find ourselves in, a number of awards were aimed at supporting people affected by disadvantage; bringing people back together in 2022; and focusing on the future of our communities, by supporting initiatives for young people and families.

Awards to Galloway Action Team (£18,793), the Whithorn Trust’s Re:Build project (£19,140) and Stepping Stones for Families (£19,000) in different ways support brighter futures for people, particularly younger people in our communities.

Younger people will also benefit from awards to Wigtownshire Rugby Football Club (£15,775) and Newton Stewart Football Club (£17,798).

The Machars Car Club (£6,120), Newton Stewart Cinema (£1,800), Creetown Country Ceilidh Festival Group (£8,020) and Kilsture Community Forest Group (£1,400) will bring people together across a diverse range of events next year.

Kirkdale Hall (£7,664), Portpatrick Community Development Trust (£10,312) and Colmonell Community Association (£10,443) will all have improved community buildings in 2022.