Land at East Glenarm has plenty of potential

The land at East Glenarm is situated between the villages of Crocketford and Haugh of Urr.

At present the land is utilised for the grazing of livestock and would lend itself to a variety of small scale agricultural or equestrian purposes.

The land amounts to about 36.67 acres (14.84 hectares) and is registered with the Agriculture Food & Rural Communities – Rural Payments & Inspections Division (AFRC – RPID) with a sub location code.

It benefits from 13 units of region 1 entitlements. The sellers will use their best endeavours to complete the necessary documentation to transfer any and all established Basic Payment Entitlements

The land comprises of a single field enclosure, which is accessed off a minor public road running from Crocketford to Haugh of Urr.

It lies within a ring fence and is at present all down to grass for grazing and/or conservation with a small livestock handling pen.

The land is currently utilised for agricultural purposes and farmed in conjunction with other lands owned by the sellers, who are active farmers.

The land at East Glenarm is on the market for offers over £165,000 from Threave Rural.

A closing date of Wednesday, February 23, at noon was set earlier this week.

The land is sold under the conditions in the title and any existing burdens such as rights of way, rights of access, servitudes etc whether public or private.

The area around East Glenarm has the most attractive landscape, which provides a vast range of opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast.

These include wonderful walks, game, coarse and sea fishing as well as shooting,sailing and cycling.

There are numerous beaches and sandy coves within easy reach of the property and the area boasts numerous golf courses.

Communications to the area are much improved with the A75 trunk road providing quick access from the south via the M6 & M7.