Kirkcudbright nominated for top town award

Vote for Kirkcudbright in UK’s Top Towns for Business initiative © Copyright Rose and Trev Clough and licensed for reuse under Creative Commons Licence.

It is one of three in Scotland and 12 across the UK to be named following a national search to find the top places for doing business, not on the usual radar.

Kirkcudbright is joined by Edinburgh and Bridge of Allan, and now goes to the public vote to find the top town across the UK.

The UK’s Top Towns for Business initiative is run by Enterprise Nation, aiming to shine a spotlight on the towns and cities that successfully nurture entrepreneurial spirit which make a lasting impact on local communities and the economy.

The towns were nominated based on the following criteria: connectivity including broadband, phone signal and transport links; dedicated workspaces; retail spaces including outlets with short-term leases or pop-up shops, markets and street food areas; networks that allow small business communities to collaborate and swap ideas and information; and leadership – active local councils that support start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, said: “We’re delighted Kirkcudbright has been nominated in our Top Towns for Business competition.

"What we’re looking for are areas that are going the extra mile to support enterprise and entrepreneurs - and we hope to uncover some great work behind the scenes that can sometimes go unnoticed.”