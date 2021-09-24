Kirkcudbright home with its own hair salon

Clint View occupies a prime corner plot and has been modernised to a high standard

Clint View occupies a prime corner plot in St Mary Street and is currently on the market for offers over £260,000 from Threave Rural.

The centrally located property has been modernised to a high standard incorporating all features for modern day living, and is in walk-in condition.

The house is of modern construction, rendered under a tiled roof with accommodation arranged over two floors.

The garage has been converted into a successful hairdressing business

On the ground floor the living room is bright and spacious with patio doors leading to the raised patio area and enclosed garden grounds.

The large kitchen incorporates a Fluva gas range and provides access to the sun/dining room.

Beside the staircase is the family bathroom, and upstai rs can be found a master bedroom with en-suite, and a double bedroom.

In addition, the attached garage has been converted into a hairdressing salon (operated by the owner of Clint View).

Studio One has its own dedicated access from the front of the property and contains the full range of fixtures and fittings required for such a business, along with a dedicated wash area.

The salon is very successful in its current form, but could lend itself to many different uses for those who work from home or indeed, incorporated back into the living space.

South west facing garden grounds surround the property, which have been carefully landscaped with dedicated patio areas making this the perfect space for entertaining.

The grounds are completely enclosed offering privacy and security for children and pets.