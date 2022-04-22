Kirkcudbright home is a unique property

Banchory incorporates architectural ideas and the flexible accommodation

Banchory is located in Stirling Acres Road, nestled within its own private elevated plot bounded to the rear by Kirkcudbright Golf Course.

This architect designed property, was constructed around 2008, incorporating architectural ideas and the flexible accommodation lends itself to many different configurations.

Complementing the present day style of the property are many features lending an air of elegance including: beech and crescent-moon doors, quarry tiled upper-kitchen floor, stone tiled flooring in lower hall and kitchen, LED lighting, and chromium and pine balustrading, recess room lighting.

The lounge affords access to a patio or the mezzanine level

Banchory is of modern construction rendered under a slated roof, with accommodation arranged over two floors and an additional mezzanine level.

On the ground floor is the central hallway with a staircase off to lower ground floor, coat cupboard and a short staircase leading up to the main double bedroom, bathroom and boiler/airing cupboard.

The kitchen/diner features a range of floor units, integrated dishwasher, fixed shelving units and patio doors leading to the rear garden grounds.

The lounge is bright and spacious with patio doors leading to the raised patio area and enclosed garden grounds. A staircase leads to the mezzanine floor which is currently utilised as an office.

The lower ground floor has an inner hallway with an external door to the front of the property, understair cupboard, and there is a double bedroom, a single bedroom, a kitchenette and a shower room.

Banchory is approached through its own driveway and stands within landscaped grounds, which include ornamental ponds, paved walkways and dedicated patio areas.

In addition, there is a large single garage attached to the dwellinghouse.

Banchory is on the market for offer over £280,000 from Threave Rural.