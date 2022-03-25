Kirkcudbright breast cancer survivor aims to reopen her business

Julie Hollis is now cancer-free and taken on new premises for Made on Cloud 9

Artist Julie Hollis was running an art gallery and craft store in Dumfries until the pandemic hit, and although she tried to keep the business running online found it increasingly difficult after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in July 2020.

She said: “My treatment was harsh, and my immunity went through the floor, and I had to close the shop in September 2020, reopening it briefly between May and November last year.

“In November I called it quits as the commute between towns was too much for me. I still have to take drugs which cause excessive tiredness, so moving the business closer to home seemed a no-brainer.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie found new premises in St Mary Street, just a two-minute walk from her home, and is hard at work making Made on Cloud 9 a reality.

She said: “The premises I've found have been empty for at least two years. It needs total redecoration, both inside and out, new flooring, new lighting and general updating.

"I've earned next to nothing over the last two years, and the upfront costs are a bit overwhelming, but I'm very optimistic about what the future holds – I am now cancer-free, and every day forward is a gift.”