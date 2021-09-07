Key appointments as wind farm progresses towards start of construction

Construction at Benbrack Wind Farm is expected to start next year

The project has retained Wood’s construction management services, while Jamie Grant takes the helm as Red Rock Power’s new project development manager.

The wind farm is set to connect to the grid in May 2024, with construction set to commence next year.

Red Rock Power is currently working to discharge conditions associated with the wind farm’s planning permission and will shortly commence tendering for both the Balance of Plant and Turbine Supply principal contractors.

Engagement with the wider local supply chain will be undertaken later this year, to support the appointment of these tier 1 contracts.

Mr Grant said: “There are considerable opportunities available for local businesses to work on Benbrack, whether they currently operate within the onshore wind supply chain or are considering a move into the sector.

"We’re eager to work with companies who can provide ancillary support and maximise economic benefit in the local area, from civils sub-contractors to security and catering services.

“We’re delighted to continue working with Wood on the project. The team brings valuable experience , and of course they have a long and invested relationship with the Benbrack project.

"We’re working closely with the team at Wood to optimise the wind farm as we move into construction.”

Other elements of the project are progressing in line with the proposed construction start-date.

A trial run simulating delivery of wind turbine blades from the Port of Ayr to the wind farm site was undertaken, and the project is continuing to engage with local communities on potential benefit opportunities ahead of a more in-depth consultation early next year.

Mr Grant added: “We’d like to thank local stakeholders’ input to the wind farm thus far and their continued patience while we finalise the development.

"I’m looking forward to meeting people face-to-face now that Covid restrictions are lifting.”