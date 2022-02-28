Keep your business safe from cyber attacks

Hear from business professionals who will give tips on how to protect against cyber threats

Dumfries and Galloway College will host the South of Scotland Digital Skills Hub event: Keeping Your Business Safe Online on Friday.

Held virtually, this will help businesses learn how to manage cyber security threats through dialogue with business professionals, who have already taken steps to protect their companies from cyber crime, and thought-leaders in the sector.

The event is being held in partnership by the South of Scotland Digital Skills Hub, South of Scotland Enterprise, and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dumfries and Galloway College and Borders College are founding members of the Digital Skills Hub, which aims to provide upskilling and retraining opportunities in the digital skills sphere within key sectors.

Dumfries and Galloway College principal Joanna Campbell said: “Cyber security, and taking on the threats against it, are incredibly important to businesses and stakeholders across our region and I’m proud our college is doing its bit in this vital area.

“Keeping Your Business Safe Online will be a crucial event for many of us and will help us learn how to continue to keep ourselves and our business safe from cyber attack.

“I would like to thank all of our stakeholders for coming together to make this event happen and look forward to working productively with them in the future.”