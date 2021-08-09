Jobs boost as new hub to create 100 jobs in Stranraer

John Devlin, CEO and co-founder of Ascensos

Ascensos, which is headquartered in Motherwell, currently employs 3,000 colleagues across its network of offices in the Isle of Wight, Glasgow, Bucharest and Istanbul.

The Stranraer hub will be based at South Strand Street and will be operational from next month, the first of what is expected to be six local hubs, with staff working mainly from home.

The customer services outsourcing firm works with some of the world’s best-known brands including B&Q, KFC and Peloton.

John Devlin, CEO and co-founder of Ascensos, said: “This new hub will bring 100 permanent jobs to Stranraer and the surrounding area, and we predict the local economic impact of these new jobs will be incredibly positive.

“Galloway is a place I know well, and Stranraer was top of the list of Scottish towns we wanted to invest in. It offers an amazing quality of life that dovetails perfectly with a working from home career.

“The massive shift we’ve seen towards working from home over the last 18 months opens up opportunities for creating jobs in different ways and in many different locations.

"We see particular potential in small towns and rural communities, the community spirit in Stranraer is inspiring and it’s something we very much want to be part of.”

The announcement was welcomed by Romano Petrucci, chair of Stranraer Development Trust

He said: “This is the most fantastic boost to Stranraer and we look forward to supporting John and his team as they go about creating jobs in the area.

"We have always said Stranraer is a place of untapped potential, and it’s wonderful to see a fast-growing company like Ascensos investing in the town and its people.”