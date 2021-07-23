It's summer, so must be time for a Barbey

The farmhouse offers plenty of accommodation, but is in need of modernisation

Barbey Farm is situated off a minor public road just south of the hamlet of Milton and is on the market for offers over £820,000 from Threave Rural

This is a productive stock rearing farm, benefiting from a traditional farmhouse, traditional farm buildings and about 160 acres of agricultural land.

The agricultural land is down to grass for grazing or mowing with some of the land being capable of growing a wide range of cereal and other forage crops.

The range of farm buildings could offer development potential

Barbey farmhouse is of traditional Galloway construction offering generous accommodation over two floors, with far reaching views across the surrounding countryside.

Although the property would benefit from some upgrading, it does retain the potential to become a lovely family home.

The front entrance leads into a central hallway, off of which are lounge and a sitting room, both of which have an open fire, a dinning room with a wood burning stove, and the family bathroom that is need of modernisation.

Access to the kitchen is either through the dining room or via the rear entrance porch, it features dated floor and wall units, sink and drainer, three built-in cupboards, and is plumbed for a washing machine.

A door in the dining room reveals a staircase for access to the former maid’s quarters on the first floor, which consists of two rooms.

The rest of the upstairs is accessed by the main staircase in the central hallway, and is made up of two double bedrooms, one of which has an adjoining dressing room, a single bedroom and a study.

The farmhouse benefits from its own enclosed garden grounds, which are mainly laid to lawns and mature shrubs and specimen trees, and adjacent to the gardens is an area of amenity woodland and a grazing paddock.

The range of traditional stone-built farm buildings and former dairy complex have fallen into some disrepair in recent years, but may have development potential of their own.