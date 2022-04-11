Isle of Whithorn businesses win CAMRA awards

Five Kingdoms owner Alastair JG Scoular receives the award from A&W CAMRA branch chair Lindsay Grant

Five Kingdoms Brewery, Scotland’s most southerly brewery, received the award from Ayrshire and Wigtownshire CAMRA for Brewery of the Year 2021, along side a silver award from The Society of Independent Brewers for their premium bitter Wee McAsh.

The brewery began in 2015 and sits in the harbour-side village nestled on the tip of the Machars peninsula.

Following the presentation owner Alastair JG Scoular allowed CAMRA members a rare tour of the brewery and outlined his plans for the future.

Toni Harvey from The Steam Packet with Lindsay Grant

He said: “Our goal is to brew the highest quality product possible and to growthe business.

"We are committed to keeping all our brewery processes in-house, with the aim of generating local jobs.

"We are also trying to source our raw materials as locally as possible and now use 90 per cent Scottish grain. We are experimenting by brewing beers using solely UK hops.

"This year we have purchased equipment to double production capacity at our current site.

"However, our long term intention is to build a purpose built brewery in the Isle of Whithorn, which would be carbon neutral.

"We are currently working alongside South of Scotland Enterprise to fulfilour objectives.”

The Steam Packet Inn received the award for Ayrshire and WigtownshireCAMRA Cider Pub of the Year.

To qualify for this award, the cider must be fermented from the whole juice of fresh pressed apples without the use of concentrate or chaptalised juices.

Under the management of Toni and Callum Harvey this sits perfectly with the ethos of the business who are currently building on the excellent reputation of The Steam Packet and working alongside Five Kingdoms Brewery to make the Isle one of the regions foremost food and drink destinations.