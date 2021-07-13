Initiative has plans for eyesore Newton Stewart hotel

NSI is looking to acquire the former Grapes Hotel building

Last month Mid Galloway and Wigtown West councillor Jackie McCamon expressed her concerns about the building rapidly falling into a state of disrepair.

NSI chairman David Inglis has similar concerns, but revealed the organisation may have a solution as it seeks larger premises.

He said: “NSI are looking for premises to create a friendly and accessible community space. We have a real vision for our town, there is so much potential and development opportunity.

"We are fast outgrowing the current Newton Stewart Centre and Community Shop, and need to identify alternative facilities to allow the organisation to expand.

"We are currently working up the business case to acquire the Penninghame Centre to provide much-needed office accommodation, meeting places and a central hub where other services could be based or drop in for occasional use.

“We have also made inquiries about the acquisition of the old Grapes Hotel, which is a blot on our high street and is crying out for dev elopment.