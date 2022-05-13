Impressive property with pool, cottage and lovely grounds in Kippford

Orchardknowes sits facing south west in a commanding position overlooking the Urr Estuary

Orchardknowes is situated in an enviable position overlooking the Urr estuary, nestled between the peaceful shoreline and shingle beach, with the forested Mark Hill behind, known locally as the Muckle.

The property has a welcoming open plan kitchen and informal dining room; a utility room, sitting room and a further reception room combining a formal dining area and a drawing room with bay window.

The house has six bedrooms, two shower rooms, and a bathroom. The master bedroom also has its own spacious dressing room.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The French Doors from the kitchen lead to the outdoor swimming pool

Immediately behind the house is a versatile two bedroom cottage, plus adjoining stores and a garage.

There is a biomass boiler and wood pellet store in the former stables. The biomass provides heat and hot water to the house and cottage (and currently provides RHI payments).

There is also a small granite gatehouse, which is currently a useful store.

The southwest facing garden is mainly laid to grass with mature shrubs and trees.

A wooden deck overlooks a pond, and there is a patio area to the front of the house.

The garden and swimming pool are ideal for summer entertaining, and the views across the estuary and the surrounding countryside add a stunning backdrop.

The plot extends to 2.79 acres (1.13 hectares) in all.

This part of the Solway Coast is known for its stunning coastal scenery, with ample opportunities for cycling and walking in the Dalbeattie Woods, or along the Jubilee Path to Rockcliffe.

The village of Kippford has two inns, the RYA award-winning Solway Sailing Club, a cafe/gift shop, village hall, RNLI station, 9-hole golf course with tea room, and a pottery.

Primary schooling can be found in nearby Colvend, just 2.5 miles along the A710.

Orchardknowes is on the market for offers over £850,000 from Galbraith.