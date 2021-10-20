hub South West CEO is set to step down

Michael McBrearty will leave a £1bn legacy as chief executive

His decision has been made to allow him to concentrate full-time on his role as managing director of investments with Equitix.

Mr McBrearty will continue to serve on hub South West’s board and, to ensure a seamless transition, remain in position until a suitable candidate is in post.

He has led hub South West since its inception in 2012 and overseen the development of over £1bn of social infrastructure projects.

Chairman of hub South West, Dr Willie Mackie, said: “Michael has secured a legacy of robust financial health, together with an outstanding track record of development and delivery of award-winning projects.

“The team at hub South West has developed a strong forward pipeline of business which is a credit to Michael’s excellent relationship skills.

"I am particularly pleased he will continue to be a key member of hub South West’s board of directors.”

Mr McBrearty added “It has been a privilege to lead hub South West since 2012 to its current pre-eminent position, and I could not have wished for a better, more dedicated and motivated team to help me do so.

“The sustained success of the business has been outstanding, transacting over £800m of infrastructure and ensuring hub South West was market leading in delivering economic and local social value outcomes.

“This has been achieved by the collective effort, trust and unwavering support of my board of directors, clients, shareholders, contractors, advisers, consultants and local agencies.

“It is important to ensure a seamless transition to the next CEO and I am committed to supporting my successor to help hub South West continue to grow and prosper.”

hub South West’s success has derived from its ability to develop and deliver projects on-time and within budget, whilst at the same time delivering substantial local social and economic outcomes.