How cow management is done

An open day at East Logan Farm, near Castle Douglas, which highlighted the latest research being carried out by SRUC, attracted a large attendance.

Experts from across the country gave talks, held discussions and toured the farm which is famous for it’s herd of 260 pedigree Holsteins.

Managing the Transition Cow for Health and Performance was one of the key talks at the event which was hosted by the Yates Family, Brian and Sheila and son Michael.

The Holsteins from East Logan have won top awards at the country’s shows over the years and last year was one of three finalists in the AgriScot dairy farm of the year.

The event highlighted the latest research carried out by SRUC and industry to improve the management and performance of transition cows over the calving period and in early lactation.

Host farmer David Yates spoke about transition cow management at East Logan and said this was a key focus area and as a result the incidence of transition diseases as very low in their herd.

Other talks during the day included ‘Feeding the Transition Cow - is it Working’, Stillbirth causes and investigation in the dairy herd, the effects of stress and monitoring systems for transition cows and early lameness intervention and its impact on fertility at East Logan.

In the meantime, the successful Retired Farming Social Group in Dumfries and Galloway has received a four-figure boost as it continues to grow its support for the many hundreds of retired farmers and farm workers living within in the region, many in danger of isolation.

At the recent Luing Cattle Society’s Annual Sale at Wallets Mart in Castle Douglas, their new chairman Mark Thomson presented Jill Rennie and Willie Dunlop from the Retired Farming Social Group with a cheque for £1000.

The donation had been raised from the society’s raffle held the previous night at its AGM and annual dinner in the Market Inn Hotel, Castle Douglas where Jill and Willie gave a brief history of the Retired Farming Social Group.

Thanking the cattle society for their generosity, Jill said: “As the group is now independent, this donation will go a long way in helping it to develop further and enable the growing number of members to participate in more outings.”