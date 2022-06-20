Holiday letting accommodation plan for Stranraer is rejected

The owners of Kirkbride Farm had their application refused. Pic: © Copyright Mary and Angus Hogg and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence

The owners of Kirkbride Farm self-catering holiday cottages in Port Logan were seeking to build a three-bedroom bungalow on a field currently used for cow grazing.The sticking point for planning chiefs was that the application was essentially the new-build of a house in the countryside, rather than holiday letting accommodation.

Case officer Iona Brooke told the planning committee: “The current proposal fails to meet any of the criteria where a new house in the countryside may be appropriate, and therefore is contrary to the terms of the development plan.

"Members are respectfully requested to refuse it.”

Committee chairman, Councillor Jim Dempster, said: “Although it’s described as holiday letting, it’s simply a house in the countryside.”

David Suttie, council planning and development manager, agreed by saying: “That is actually the nub of the argument.

“This would be a completely unrestricted house in open countryside.

“The policy ED9 on tourism does not allow or facilitate sporadic development of an individual house.“It looks for tourist facilities and this, from the slides just shown, is very much a house in splendid isolation in the open countryside.”

Stranraer and the Rhins councillor Andrew Giusti called for councillors to make a site visit before taking any decision.

He said: “There are already holiday cottages on this farm, so on the basis that there is currently a business there.

“There’s a portfolio of cottages and this farmer has got experience in diversification with tourism. He does it well.”

Annandale East and Eskdale councillor Archie Dryburgh said: “Obviously we want diversification in the countryside as much as possible.

“The planning officer made it quite clear for me that this is a house in the country at the end of the day.

“My concern here is that if we did recommend planning approval we’d be going against policy all over the place.”