Historic Covenanters' manse and former chapel for sale

The site of Quarrelwood House was a sacred spot for Covenanters in the 18th century

In the 18th century, the location was a sacred spot for Covenanters providing privacy and safety for the followers of Richard Cameron.

Cameron was killed in a battle with Charles II’s army, but his followers continued to meet at the site.

After many years of open air worshipping, their church was built in 1798. Quarrelwood was then used as a place of worship until around 1825.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former chapel is now a magnificent drawing room

In 1969 the manse and chapel were rebuilt as an impressive family home with three reception rooms and four bedrooms.

The present owners acquired the property in 2009 and have made significant improvements whilst retaining and highlighting original features.

These include the panelled front door with ogee-glazed fan light, Venetian windows and sash windows.

The former chapel is now a magnificent drawing room featuring a bespoke floor to ceiling bookcase, a multi-fuel stove, three tall round-headed windows and solid oak flooring.

The original manse now offers a dining room, sitting room with stove, and stone staircase to the first floor where there are three double bedrooms, master bedroom with en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Quarrelwood was extended in 2014 to create a light and spacious open plan dining kitchen, and a large utility room.

The garden is accessed from the kitchen and also from the master bedroom via French doors that open onto a quaint drawbridge.

Outside there is a detached garage with log store and insulated wine cellar/store room.

There is a paddock of about two acres,woodland, mature gardens and patio area – the plot extends to 3.98 acres in all.

The property is situated in an elevated position with spectacular views over the Nith Valley, Criffel and the Lake District.

Quarrelwood House is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £750,000.