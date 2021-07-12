Herdwick is a shining light

The ample grounds offer potential for expansion or self-sufficiency

Herdwick is on the market for offers over £150,000 from Threave Rural.

This traditional well-presented ‘chocolate box’ property benefits from one/two-bedroom accommodation over a single floor.

The front door leads to a central hallway with built-in cupboard, off it to the left is the lounge with a multi-fuel stove set in a feature fireplace, and to the right is the dining room – which could also act as a bedroom.

The spacious lounge can be accessed from the hallway or the kitchen

Both of these rooms provide access to the kitchen with floor and wall units, sink and drainer, and an electric cooker.

The kitchen is very much the hub of the property also leading with door to a UPVC conservatory, a family bathroom featuring a jacuzzi tub and the main bedroom.

Given the generous plot occupied by Herdwick, there could be some potential to extend the property.

The gated driveway leading to the property has been laid to gravel, which provides ample off-road parking.

The cottage garden grounds are made up of lawns, flowering beds, mature shrubs and specimen trees and offer ample space for alfresco dining or family and social entertaining.

In addition to the cottage itself there is a large block-built outbuilding which is made up of four rooms to include a utility room, garage, storeroom and an area which has been utilised in the past for housing a small pony.

There is also a small grazing paddock and this, along with the garden grounds and outbuilding offer huge potential for housing small animals or indeed development for some self-sufficient living.

Local services can be found at Springfield, which benefits from a hotel, primary school, shop and post office.

A wider range of services are located within a short drive of the property within the busy town of Gretna boasting all essential and professional services, along with a thriving High Street and the Gretna Gateway Outlet.

The nearby town of Dumfries offers further education choices within the Crichton University Campus.